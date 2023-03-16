NM Highway 304 bridge, near Belen, closed due to flooding

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Flooding closed the N.M. 304 bridge at milepost 16, near Belen, the New Mexico Department of Transportation says.

Crews are evaluating the issue. Detours are in place.

NMDOT is encouraging people to take U.S. Highway 60 on the south side of the closure and N.M. 314 on the north side. If you’re traveling south, use N.M. 346 to get to N.M. 16.

Officials are urging drivers to be cautious, take some extra time and follow the appropriate detours.