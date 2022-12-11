NM Ice Wolves set to play in first outdoor NAHL match

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. – The New Mexico Ice Wolves are preparing to go head-to-head against the El Paso Rhinos Sunday in a first-of-its-kind event.

For the first time in NAHL history the league will host an outdoor hockey game. It’ll also be the capstone event of the Los Alamos Winter Classic which is a three-day hockey event at the Los Alamos County Outdoor Ice Rink.

Sunday’s game in Los Alamos is completely sold out, but the Albuquerque Outpost Ice Arena will be showing the game from 2 to 4 p.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

In Los Alamos, people can catch the game at the SALA Event Center, Pajarito Bar and Grill, and Boese Bros Brewpub.

The match starts Sunday at 2 p.m.

People can also create an account at HockeyTV.com to watch the game online for free.