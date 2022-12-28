NM Marine arrested, accused of sexual assault on minor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A United States Marine who returned home for the holidays got a surprise from law enforcement when he arrived at the Albuquerque International Sunport, and they weren’t there to say “welcome.”

Albuquerque police say 20-year-old Derrick Stanley was arrested on Thursday after it was revealed he was having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl.

The girl’s father alerted police about it all back in June when he found concerning text messages on her phone.

Stanley is now facing multiple charges, including one count of criminal sexual contact.