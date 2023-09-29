NM Office of Superintendent of Insurance confirms ‘cyber incident’

SANTA FE, N.M. — The agency that regulates the insurance industry in New Mexico confirmed a cyber incident on its network.

Officials with the Office of the Superintendent of Insurance reportedly took immediate action to address the incident. Law enforcement, state IT officials and third-party forensic experts are helping them investigate.

The OSI website reportedly went down earlier this week and is still facing issues.

This isn’t the first time a state agency has faced these issues in the last year.

In October, the New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department was hacked. That compromised multiple organizations’ and individuals’ records.

