NM workplace safety regulators settle with Rust Movie Productions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rust Movie Productions will pay the New Mexico state government a smaller fine for the fatal “Rust” movie set shooting.

The production company announced Friday they reached a settlement with the New Mexico Environment Department’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau.

Last April, the OHSB handed down a maximum $136,793 fine for a “Willful-Serious” citation. The settlement reduces the fine to $100,000 for a “Serious” citation

The settlement is still pending approval.

Melina Spadone, an attorney for Rust Movie Productions, issued the following statement:

“We are pleased to have entered into an agreement with OHSB, subject to approval, which downgrades the citation and reduces penalties. Our top priority has always been resuming production and completing this film so we can honor the life and work of Halyna Hutchins. Settling this case rather than litigating is how we can best move forward to achieve that goal.”