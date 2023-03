NMAA Basketball State Tournaments: Thursday scores, updates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Activities Association’s girls’ and boys’ basketball state tournaments roll into Thursday as the competition narrows toward the finals.

Here’s the full slate of Thursday games and scores for games that have wrapped up.

Boys Class 5A – Thursday at The Pit

#3 Los Lunas vs #2 Sandia – 4:45 p.m.

#1 Volcano Vista vs #5 Organ Mountain – 8:15 p.m.

Boys Class 4A – Thursday at The Pit

#1 Albuquerque Academy vs #12 Valley – 3 p.m.

#6 Hope Christian vs #7 Taos – 6:30 p.m.

Boys Class 1A – Thursday at Bernalillo High School

#3 Melrose vs #2 Fort Sumner/House – 1:15 p.m.

#1 Magdalena vs #13 Clovis Christian – 4:45 p.m.

Girls Class 5A – Thursday at The Pit

#1 Hobbs vs #5 La Cueva – 9:45 a.m.

#3 Volcano Vista vs #7 Las Cruces – 1:15pm

CLASS 4A – Thursday at The Pit

#1 Kirtland Central vs #4 Hope Christian – 8 a.m.

#3 St Pius X vs #2 Gallup – 11:30 a.m.

CLASS 3A – Thursday at Rio Rancho Events Center

#1 Robertson vs #4 Tohatchi – 9:45 a.m.

#3 Santa Fe Indian vs #2 Navajo Prep – 8:15 p.m.

CLASS 2A – Thursday at Rio Rancho Events Center

#1 Escalante vs #4 Capitan – 8 a.m.

#3 Laguna Acoma vs #7 Texico – 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 1A – Thursday at Bernalillo HS

#2 Roy/Mosquero vs #6 Animas – 11:30 a.m.

#1 Melrose vs #4 To’hajiilee – 3 p.m.