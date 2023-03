NMAA Boys and Girls Basketball State Tournaments: Scores, updates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Activities Association’s boys’ basketball state tournament gets into full swing as the girls continue Wednesday.

The girls’ tournament has a few more games going on Wednesday.

Girls Class 1A at Bernalillo HS

#3 Cliff 39 vs #6 Animas 47

#7 Fort Sumner/House vs #2 Roy/Mosquero, 11:30 a.m.

#12 Dora vs #4 To’hajiilee, 3 p.m.

#1 Melrose vs #8 Springer, 6:30 p.m.

The boys have a full slate of games in the Albuquerque metro.

Boys Class 5A at The Pit

#5 Organ Mountain vs #4 West Mesa, 9:45 a.m.

#3 Los Lunas vs #11 La Cueva, 1:15 p.m.

#7 Cleveland vs #2 Sandia, 4:45 p.m.

#1 Volcano Vista vs #9 Atrisco Heritage, 8:15 p.m.

Boys Class 4A at The Pit

#6 Hope Christian 59, #3 St Pius X 45

#1 Albuquerque Academy vs #8 Deming, 11:30 a.m.

#12 Valley vs #4 Artesia, 3 p.m.

#7 Taos vs #2 Highland, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Class 3A at Rio Rancho Events Center

#3 Robertson vs #11 Ruidoso, 9:45 a.m.

#5 Crownpoint vs #4 Sandia Prep, 1:15 p.m.

#1 St Michael’s vs #9 Socorro, 4:45 p.m.

#7 Santa Fe Indian vs #2 Navajo Prep, 8:15 p.m.

Boys Class 2A at Rio Rancho Events Center

#2 ATC 39, #7 Jal 38

#5 Santa Rosa vs #4 Menaul, 11:30 a.m.

#3 Texico vs #6 Escalante, 3 p.m.

#1 Pecos vs #8 Eunice, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Class 1A at Bernalillo High School

#5 Cliff vs #13 Clovis Christian, 9:45 a.m.

#10 Des Moines vs #2 Fort Sumner/House, 1:15 p.m.

#3 Melrose vs #11 Alamo Navajo, 4:45 p.m.

#1 Magdalena vs #8 Logan, 8:15 p.m.