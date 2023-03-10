NMAA State Basketball Tournaments: Friday scores, updates

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Pit is bustling Friday as the NMAA boys’ and girls’ basketball state tournaments are getting down to the bitter end.

Here is the full slate of games, including some girls’ championship games:

2A BOYS SEMIFINALS

ATC 44, Texico 42

Menaul vs Pecos 11:30 a.m.

3A BOYS SEMIFINALS

St Michael’s 70, Sandia Prep 43

Robertson vs Navajo Prep 1:15 p.m.

3A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP

Santa Fe Indian vs Tohatchi 3 p.m.

2A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP

Texico vs Escalante 5 p.m.

4A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP

Kirtland Central vs Gallup 7 p.m.