NMAA State Basketball Tournaments: Friday scores, updates
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Pit is bustling Friday as the NMAA boys’ and girls’ basketball state tournaments are getting down to the bitter end.
Here is the full slate of games, including some girls’ championship games:
2A BOYS SEMIFINALS
ATC 44, Texico 42
Menaul vs Pecos 11:30 a.m.
3A BOYS SEMIFINALS
St Michael’s 70, Sandia Prep 43
Robertson vs Navajo Prep 1:15 p.m.
3A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP
Santa Fe Indian vs Tohatchi 3 p.m.
2A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP
Texico vs Escalante 5 p.m.
4A GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP
Kirtland Central vs Gallup 7 p.m.