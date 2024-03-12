NMDOH: 2 bobcats test positive for rabies

SANTA FE, N.M. — State health officials announced Tuesday that two bobcats in southwestern New Mexico have tested positive for rabies.

The New Mexico Department of Health confirmed a bobcat in Grant County and a bobcat in Sierra County each tested positive.

One bobcat reportedly attacked a man near his home in Grant County. The man is now receiving shots to prevent rabies.

The other bobcat attacked a dog in Sierra County. That dog was up to date on his rabies shots but officials will monitor his condition for 45 days.

NMDOH officials warn rabid wild animals may show no fear of people. They may either show aggression or are quiet and appear tame.

If you see a sick wild animal or a wild animal acting oddly, report it to your local animal control officer or game warden here.