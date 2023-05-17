NMDOH adds insomnia as qualifying condition for medical cannabis

SANTA FE, N.M. — In June, New Mexico Department of Health’s Medical Cannabis Program will recognize insomnia as a qualifying condition.

The change is in response to a petition for the addition. The approval, announced Tuesday, comes after board members voted March 7 to unanimously support the petition.

Insomnia is now the 30th qualifying condition for the state’s medical cannabis program. In December 2022, officials added anxiety disorder as the 29th qualifying condition.

For a full list of qualifying conditions and more info, click here.

NMDOH Secretary Patrick M. Allen issued this statement, approving the MCP advisory board’s petition:

“Even though patients may access cannabis without a medical cannabis card through the adult use program, by including insomnia in the list of qualifying conditions, patients will have increased opportunity to discuss with their medical provider how cannabis can be used to impact their insomnia and help them sleep better. From a health equity perspective, medical cannabis can offer a legal alternative to the expensive medications sometimes utilized by those suffering with insomnia.”