NMDOH: COVID-19 cases are dropping in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico has seen a drop in COVID-19 case counts, even just since August. Health officials said it looks like the state is getting over the wave caused by the BA.5 variant.

Most of the state counties currently have low community transmission rates.

Unfortunately, New Mexicans are still dying because of the virus. More than 8,500 New Mexicans have died from COVID-19.

There are 84 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in New Mexico right now – the fewest since mid-May. Just six of those patients are on ventilators.

Health officials did want to remind the public to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccine shots. They explained what now counts as “up to date” – you need to have the most recent booster. Right now, that’s the one for the omicron variant.

Officials said getting a COVID booster and a flu shot at the same time may be convenient.

On Thursday, the state reported 12 additional COVID-19-related deaths and 259 new COVID-19 cases.