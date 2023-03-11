NMDOH ends agreement with 4 developmental disability providers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – There are new allegations against four companies that provide services to people with developmental disabilities in the metro.

The state Health Department is ending agreements with:

At Home Advocacy, Inc., Albuquerque

A New Vision Case Management, Corrales

Lynn Barbour, LLC, Albuquerque

Sylvester & Company, Los Ranchos de Albuquerque

State health officials say they’re investigating allegations of misconduct involving the agencies.

“The egregious failure by these agencies to ensure the wellbeing of our disabled clients warranted immediate action to safeguard residents,” said Department of Health Cabinet Secretary Patrick Allen. “Anyone charged with protecting the most vulnerable New Mexicans is held to the highest standard, and we will hold anyone that abuses that responsibility to full account.”

Officials say all direct care personnel allegedly involved in the case are no longer working with clients.

The above providers have until April 30th to help transition more than 700 clients to different providers.

A Department of Health division will conduct face-to-face visits with family living clients until they are fully transitioned to new providers.