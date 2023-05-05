NMDOH: Protected health info was released regarding NM deaths

SANTA FE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health is encouraging people to beware after an incident that released protected health information on people who died in 2020 and 2021.

NMDOH says they discovered they sent out a spreadsheet with information about every individual death in New Mexico from January 2020 through December 2021. They said a journalist received the spreadsheet after the department fulfilled a public record request for them.

While the information didn’t include names, birthdates, address or any contact information, health officials are still urging people to beware. Officials say to watch out for any activity done in the name of a family member who recently died.

NMDOH said they’re taking steps to comply with state and federal laws. They also said they’re working to “enhance policies and practices” to boost future protection of patient information.

If you have any questions about this incident, reach out to NMDOH’s chief privacy officer at 505-629-7648.