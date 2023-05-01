NMDOH to end COVID-19 exposure alert system

SANTA FE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health said Monday they will shut down their COVID-19 exposure alert system later this month.

After May 11, national funding and resources for the “NM Notify” system are ending. At this point, the system will also end.

The Association of Public Health Laboratories supported the system in partnership with Google, Apple and Microsoft.

NMDOH says the app sent 1.5 million notifications to people who may have had “sufficient exposure to COVID-19 to become infected.”

Users will be automatically notified when the app isn’t functional anymore. No action is needed.