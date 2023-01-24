NMDOT crews prepare for more snowy conditions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The winter storm is hitting parts of New Mexico hard from roads to neighborhoods. KOB 4 crews were out in the elements.

Around 3 p.m. Monday, there was no snow but heavy wind near Tijeras.

Winds calmed slightly as snow began falling along I-40 east. That’s also when we got a behind the scenes look at prep by the Tijeras snow patrol.

“Everybody that’s here at work today will work all the way until midnight and then another crew will come in behind them at each of our patrols and work another 12-hour shifts. So there’ll be 24-hour shifts around the clock until the storm subsides,” said Kimberly Gallegos a New Mexico Department of Transportation spokesperson.

Transportation officials want people to be extra careful on as this storm picks up Monday night.