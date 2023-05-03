NMDOT: WB I-10 could be closed for days after major crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officials expect it will take “up to 48 hours” to safely reopen westbound I-10 after a semi-truck crash in Arizona near the state line.
The Arizona Department of Transportation reported the crash Wednesday morning.
Officials closed westbound I-10 at mile marker 5 on the New Mexico side.
Traffic will be diverted to New Mexico Highway 80 there and reenter I-10 at Benson, Arizona.
If you’re traveling in this area, officials recommend going north on I-25 and catching I-40 to keep traveling west.
