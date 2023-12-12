NMDOT launches inaugural snowplow naming contest

SANTA FE, N.M. — What do “Better Call Salt,” “Scoop Dogg,” and “Snowbi Wan Kenobi” all have in common? They are all actual names people have given to snowplows.

Many states, like Minnesota where those plows are, have done snowplow naming contests each year.

This year, New Mexico is joining the fun.

“New Mexicans are some of the most creative, punny and witty people on the planet. That is why we want the public to send us their best names,” an NMDOT spokesperson said.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation is hosting its inaugural snowplow naming competition. Now through December 22 at noon, you can submit your best unique, fun, winter-themed or New Mexico-inspired name ideas.

There are a few rules:

One submission per person

No more than 20 characters long (including letters and spaces)

No names relating to any political phrases, slogans or plays on politicians’ names

No profanity or any other inappropriate language*

*In other words, you can’t use the plow name to express your strong feelings about the snow.

The NMDOT communication staff will review the submissions and select finalists, based on creativity and inspiration. Starting December 29, you will get to vote for your favorites.

After voting ends, NMDOT officials will announce the top six vote-getters and assign those names to specific plows. Then, they say, “The winners will receive bragging rights for a lifetime!”

Click here to submit your name for the NMDOT snowplow contest