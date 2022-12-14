NMDOT requests $2B from Legislative Finance Committee

SANTA FE, N.M. – The state is in a unique position, with $3.6 billion of extra dollars to spend for next year’s budget. The state’s transportation department is asking for a big chunk of it – more than $2 billion worth of funding.

Almost half of that, around $900 million, would go toward non-recurring expenses like road projects and improvements across the state.

Department of Transportation officials presented their final budget request to the Legislative Finance Committee Tuesday morning.

Here’s how most of the money would be spent.

More than $650 million would go to road infrastructure investments, which includes planning, design, and construction.

About $140 million goes to road maintenance and improvement projects.

$6 million would be used for the state aviation fund, improving airports.

State agencies are spending the week meeting with the Legislative Finance Committee on budget requests and planning.