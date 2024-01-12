NMDOT reveals winners of snowplow naming contest

NEW MEXICO — Get ready to meet the real-life Billy the Skid in Lincoln County or Darth Blader if you’re in the Albuquerque metro.

That is because the New Mexico Department of Transportation on Friday revealed the winners of its inaugural snowplow naming contest.

Billy the Skid will return to its roots in District 2, serving southeastern New Mexico alongside That’s All Slick.

For any snow, ice or other wintry weather cleanup in the metro, you Better Call Salt. That is the name of the other snowplow serving District 3, consisting of much of the Albuquerque metro.

The full list of new snowplow names is as follows:

District 1 (Silver City, T or C, Las Cruces)

Sleetwood Mac

Snowplowpilla

District 2 (Roswell, Alamogordo, Carlsbad, Ruidoso)

Billy the Skid

That’s All Slick

District 3 (Albuquerque, Los Lunas)

Better Call Salt

Darth Blader

District 4 (Tucumcari, Raton, Clayton)

EE, I Snow, huh?

Walter Whiteout

District 5 (Santa Fe, Farmington, Taos)

Snowzobra

Bisc-Snow-Chito

District 6 (Gallup, Grants)