NMDOT to begin work on I-40, US Highway 84/285 next week

NEW MEXICO — Next week, the New Mexico Department of Transportation is set to begin work on I-40 east of Albuquerque and U.S. Highway 84/285 in Tesuque.

Crews on Monday will begin removing and replacing a worn-out section of asphalt along eastbound I-40 between mile markers 184 and 207 from Edgewood to Moriarty.

Work will occur Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for three weeks. After each work day, crews will remove traffic control devices from the roadway.

Work on U.S. 84/285 will begin Tuesday between mile markers 173-176 in both directions. Crews will work Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. They will close one lane during work hours and fully reopen the road after each work day.

NMDOT officials say the project will take 60 working days and wrap up this summer.

Officials are urging drivers to watch out for workers in each area. They also urge you to observe traffic control signs and reduce your speed to the posted speed limit.

For updates on each project, visit NMRoads.com.