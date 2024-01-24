NMDOT to fix potholes along I-40 and I-25

Potholes are nothing new in the Land of Enchantment. But what is the New Mexico Department of Transportation doing to protect you and your vehicle?

“After winter weather occurs, we tend to see some of those potholes resurface or the material pops out of them,” said NMDOT Public Information Officer Kim Gallegos.

Gallegos says they are working to address all the potholes along both interstates. She says the last few winter storms have caused new potholes or made others much worse. But adds, they hear your complaints, and have projects in the works to fix the potholes.

Gallegos says starting Wednesday, crews will be out at night working on them.

“What they’re going to do is attack all the potholes from Louisiana, actually all the way out to Carnuel, and then they’re going to turn around and come back the other way,” said Gallegos.

She says the work will be done at night, so lanes won’t have to be closed during the busy times of the day.

“If they do have to close the lane, they’ll remain, it won’t be like a total closure. They may have to close a lane just so that it’s safe for our employees to get out there and treat that area,” Gallegos said.

There’s also plans to address potholes along I-25 north of the Big-I soon. Later down the line, more extensive projects may be put in place to repave sections of both interstates.