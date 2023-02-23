NMDOT: WB I-40 shutdown near Gallup

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Westbound I-40 near exits 26, 20, and 16 have been shut down overnight due to extreme weather in Arizona Wednesday.

NMDOT officials are asking drivers to plan accordingly and seek accommodations in Gallup. They say all accommodations in Arizona are occupied.

Exit 16 in Gallup is open for residents and drivers to seek overnight accommodations. Westbound drivers will not be allowed to leave Gallup.

