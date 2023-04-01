NMDOT worker hit and killed while directing traffic at crash

CLOVIS, N.M. — New Mexico State Police say a state Department of Transportation employee was killed Thursday morning near Clovis.

According to state police, a truck hit Gerald Woodard, 58, while he was directing traffic around a crash.

They said NMDOT trucks had flashing lights and flags, but it didn’t stop a truck from crashing into the scene. That truck driver is in a Lubbock hospital in critical condition.

