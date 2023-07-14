Nearly 500 SNAP households had cards skimmed at Los Lunas store

LOS LUNAS, N.M. — The New Mexico Human Services Department says hundreds of SNAP households had their cards skimmed at Smith’s in Los Lunas over four weeks.

NMHSD said Thursday customers reported missing benefits after shopping at the Smith’s. The department then learned about a card skimmer being placed at a self-checkout on May 25 and discovered on June 22.

During that four-week period, officials estimate 488 households had their cards skimmed at that self-checkout.

NMHSD is reaching out to affected households about the theft. The department said they will restore lost benefits dating back to October 2022 and no later than 10 days after the theft was verified.

If you believe you’re a victim of card skimming, phishing or cloning, the department says you must reach out to them within 30 days of when you suspect the theft.

To contact HSD, visit a field office, call their customer service line at 1-800-283-4465 or click here.

You can also report fraud to the Office of the Inspector General at 1-800-228-4802 or by calling local law enforcement.