Intel confirms crane incident at Rio Rancho site

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — The New Mexico Occupation Health & Safety Bureau is investigating a crane incident Thursday at Intel in Rio Rancho.

Intel New Mexico confirmed a wire from a crane broke on-site. They also said there were no serious injuries and they’re also investigating.

Lauren Green is working to gather more details on the investigations and the incident. We’ll have more in our evening newscasts.

Intel New Mexico issued the following statement, acknowledging the incident:

The safety and well-being of our employees and those who work on our campus is of the utmost importance to us. Earlier today, a wire from a crane broke on site, and there were no serious injuries as a result of the incident. We are currently investigating the incident and are committed to providing a safe and secure workplace for everyone on our campus.