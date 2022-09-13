NMPED cuts administration work for teachers by 40%

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The state’s Public Education Department is reducing the administrative workload for teachers in the classroom.

The idea is to trim the paperwork, giving educators more time to focus on the needs of their students. It’s the administrative requirements of teachers that many students and parents don’t see.

“When you get to educators who agree to do the most important work, frankly, is teaching, supporting and lifting up our students and their families. If we keep asking and layering administrative work, it minimizes anyone’s ability to really focus on what we ought to be focused on which is teaching,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The work that’s forced them, over the years, to find extra time to get done.

“It either takes away from time with my students or it takes time away from my planning for my students, or it takes time away from my family,” said Billie Helean, first grade teacher at Stapleton Elementary.

Following up on an executive order from Lujan Grisham earlier this year, the PED announced it’s reducing the administrative paperwork for teachers by more than 40% by streamlining different processes and improving data systems–while maintaining reporting requirements.

“Every teacher has a professional development plan and we want that plan to be an assistance to the teacher not a paperwork project,” said PED Secretary Kurt Steinhaus.

Just one example he says teachers will notice immediately. With the goal, less busy work will reduce stress, and help teachers spend more meaningful time where it’s most important.

“This is our effort to recognize ‘I want more time in the classroom,’ so do they, but at the same time, I don’t need information that’s not meaningful,” said Lujan Grisham.