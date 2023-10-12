NMSP: 1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting with Artesia police

ARTESIA, N.M. — One person is dead and another is wounded after a shooting with police at the Artesia Public Safety Complex.

According to New Mexico State Police, medics flew the wounded person to the hospital. All Artesia police officers are reportedly uninjured.

Artesia Fire and Police Departments, as well as Artesia Municipal Court, all work in the complex. New Mexico State Police, Eddy County Sheriff’s Office and New Mexico Probation and Parole also work in the complex.

