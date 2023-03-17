NMSP: Truck drops water heater on I-25, causing fatal crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police are looking for the driver of a pickup truck that allegedly dumped a water heater onto I-25 and caused a fatal crash Sunday morning.
Around 8 a.m., an NMSP officer arrived at the scene of a fatal crash at I-25 and Montano. Officers investigated and found a water heater fell off the back of a pickup.
Then, a car swerved to avoid the water heater and crashed into an SUV.
The driver of the car, 66-year-old Marlene Platero, of To’Hajiilee, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers found seatbelts were properly used and alcohol was not a factor.
New Mexico State Police are looking to identify and find the pickup truck driver. If you have any information, contact NMSP at 505-841-9256.