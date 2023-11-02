NMSP: 1 shot and wounded at Circle K in Socorro

SOCORRO, N.M. — New Mexico State Police is investigating a shooting that left one person wounded at a Circle K gas station in Socorro.

Around 11 p.m. Halloween, dispatch sent Socorro police officers to the Circle K regarding a person who was reportedly having a verbal dispute with customers and employees.

According to NMSP, someone fired a gunshot, wounding the person police were called about. They allegedly found him in his car, which crashed into a nearby light pole.

The suspected shooter reportedly fled the scene in a white sedan. Paramedics transported the person who was wounded to a trauma center.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call NMSP at 575-382-2500.