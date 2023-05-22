NMSP: 3 injured in crash at DWI checkpoint in Thoreau

THOREAU, N.M. — New Mexico State Police say a crash left two women and an officer injured at a DWI checkpoint Friday night in Thoreau.

Around 6:40 p.m. Friday, an SUV allegedly sped through the checkpoint and crashed into two NMSP vehicles. Along the way, the SUV reportedly hit two women and an NMSP officer standing by one of those vehicles.

Emergency personnel took the three people to an area hospital. Doctors treated the officer and released him later that night.

The condition of the two women is unknown.

At the scene, officers arrested 35-year-old Joshua Floehr, of Bloomfield. Floehr is in McKinley County jail facing felony charges of DWI resulting in great bodily harm by vehicle, aggravated battery and assault and aggravated battery and assault on an officer with a deadly weapon.

He also faces three misdemeanor traffic violations and a misdemeanor DWI charge for his first alleged offense.

New Mexico State Police is continuing to investigate the crash.