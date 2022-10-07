NMSP: 3 teens arrested for murder in Taos

TAOS, N.M. — The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau was called to investigate a homicide at a Taos home Wednesday.

Authorities said that a 19-year-old male with gunshot wounds knocked on the door of a neighboring house and told the residents that he and his mother had just been shot. The neighbor called 911.

When officers arrived, they found 52-year-old Shirley Reyes deceased inside the home.

Officers spoke with the 19-year-old victim who identified the suspects as 16-year-old Javier Romero and 14-year-old Elijah Hamilton. Investigators also learned that a third teen, 14-year-old Rickey Fresquez, was also involved.

On Thursday morning, Hamilton was brought to the State Police office in Taos by his parents. About two hours later, Romero was found by officers. Then Fresquez was brought to the State Police office in Taos by a family member overnight.

All three teens were booked into the juvenile detention center and charged with:

Murder in the first degree (open charge)

Conspiracy

Aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon

Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

State Police said the 19-year-old victim was taken to an area hospital. The extent of his injuries is not known.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.