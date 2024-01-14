NMSP: 6-year-old child shot by teen in Hurley

New Mexico State Police are investigating after a 6-year-old child was shot by a teenager in Hurley Friday.

According to NMSP, Hurley police officers responded to the 200 block of D Street after receiving reports of a shot 6 year old.

When officers arrived, they saw a 14 year old running away. The teenager was later caught by officers with a dismantled handgun and ammunition in his pockets.

NMSP say the child was sitting in a car that was parked in front of a house when a black Dodge pickup dropped the teen off. They say the teen shot at the vehicle multiple times, striking the child.

The child was transported to a nearby hospital and was later airlifted to a trauma center.

NMSP say the black Dodge fled the scene after dropping off the teen.

The teen was booked in the Doña Ana Juvenile Detention Center and is charged with:

Attempted murder

Shooting at/or from a motor vehicle

Tampering with evidence

Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon

Unlawful carrying of a firearm by a person

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the New Mexico State Police at (575)-382-2511.