NMSP: 6-year-old child shot by teen in Hurley
HURLEY, N.M. — New Mexico State Police are investigating after a 6-year-old child was shot by a teenager in Hurley Friday.
According to NMSP, Hurley police officers responded to the 200 block of D Street after receiving reports of a shot 6 year old.
When officers arrived, they saw a 14 year old running away. The teenager was later caught by officers with a dismantled handgun and ammunition in his pockets.
NMSP say the child was sitting in a car that was parked in front of a house when a black Dodge pickup dropped the teen off. They say the teen shot at the vehicle multiple times, striking the child.
The child was transported to a nearby hospital and was later airlifted to a trauma center.
NMSP say the black Dodge fled the scene after dropping off the teen.
The teen was booked in the Doña Ana Juvenile Detention Center and is charged with:
- Attempted murder
- Shooting at/or from a motor vehicle
- Tampering with evidence
- Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon
- Unlawful carrying of a firearm by a person
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the New Mexico State Police at (575)-382-2511.