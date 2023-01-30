NMSP: Alamogordo man shot after fleeing police, pointing a gun at officers

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. — New Mexico State Police says Alamogordo police shot an armed suspect who pulled a gun on officers while fleeing from them Sunday.

State Police found officers responded to reports of a man walking around with a gun in an area near Ridgecrest Drive. They arrived just after 4:19 p.m. and found 26-year-old Dominic Cruz De La O, of Alamogordo, in the area.

Alamogordo police allege the suspect had multiple outstanding felony warrants. When they tried to get in touch with him, he allegedly fled and officers pursued him. An officer reportedly tried to use a taser but was unsuccessful. Then, they say the suspect pulled out a gun, which is when an officer fired at least one shot at him near East 10th Street.

Officers gave aid to the suspect. He was taken to a local hospital and airlifted to an El Paso hospital. His condition is unknown.

New Mexico State Police says the officers are OK. They are continuing to investigate the shooting.

NMSP is investigating an OIS involving the Alamogordo Police Department on East 10th Street in Alamogordo, NM. Officer is okay and suspect is injured. More information will be released when available. pic.twitter.com/5q8YWMZvcl — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) January 30, 2023