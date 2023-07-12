NMSP arrests man accused of killing cyclist near Silver City

SILVER CITY, N.M. — New Mexico State Police arrested a man accused of killing a cyclist and threatening others on a trail near Silver City.

State Police arrested Joseph Costello, 29, of Fort Bayard for the murder of Stephen Timmons.

Officers found Timmons dead early June 27 on the Dragon Fly Trail, around four miles northeast of Silver City. They were led to the trail after learning Timmons hadn’t returned home from a bike ride and that his car was still at the trailhead.

An autopsy found Timmons suffered several gunshot wounds.

A U.S. Forest Service officer detained Costello after he reportedly ran a red light and almost caused a crash June 30.

Costello reportedly had an outstanding trespassing warrant. The officer also found he had a gun.

State Police then found Costello reportedly threatened and shot at or near several people on the Dragon Fly Trail system over the last year.

Forensics findings came back, allegedly showing the casings and projectiles from Costello’s gun matched what was found at the murder scene.

Police arrested and charged Costello with an open count of murder. He is currently locked up in the Grant County Detention Center.