NMSP Bomb Team called after discovery of explosive device in a home

ROSWELL, N.M. — Chaves County deputies had to call in the New Mexico State Police Bomb Team while serving an arrest warrant at a home south of Roswell.

Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies noticed a suspicious device in the home while executing the warrant. They say it was a large propane tank that appeared to have electrical wires coming from it.

Deputies detained the person who allegedly said he had an explosive device that included a hand grenade in his home.

Deputies are working to obtain a search warrant for the home and are working with the Bomb Team at the scene.

