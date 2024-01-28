NMSP: Carjacking suspect arrested after wild car chase

New Mexico State Police say they've arrested a man who carjacked multiple people while on the run from law enforcement.

David Crespin is in jail after a wild car chase with NMSP and Albuquerque police officers Saturday.

According to state police, the suspect was going the wrong direction into oncoming traffic on Central Saturday. Soon after, he stopped and carjacked a BMW near State Road 333 in Edgewood.

Officers used spike sticks to try to stop the vehicle, that didn’t work.

Police say Crespin stole another car, a Porshe 911, and they caught him after he got stuck driving through fences on a one way dirt road.

State police are charging Crespin with robbery and aggravated fleeing. He also faces additional charges with APD.