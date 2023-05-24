NMSP: Colorado motorcycle rider killed on I-25 in Los Lunas

LOS LUNAS, N.M. — New Mexico State Police say a Colorado motorcycle rider died in a crash Wednesday morning on southbound I-25 in Los Lunas.

Around 5:30 a.m., NMSP responded to the crash. They found a car hit the rear of a motorcycle and sent it wrecking at mile marker 202.

Police identified the motorcycle rider as 58-year-old Robert Shepherd, of Palisade, Colo. Shepherd died at the scene from his injuries.

The driver of the car did not suffer any injuries.

NMSP believes alcohol wasn’t a factor in the crash. However, they’re still investigating the incident.

Around 6 a.m., NMDOT first reported southbound I-25 was closed at Isleta Pueblo due to a crash. Then, Los Lunas police reported around 6:23 a.m. it was a fatal crash.

Southbound I-25 reopened around 8:15 a.m.

