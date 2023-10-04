NMSP: CYFD building damaged by gunfire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police say gunfire damaged the Children Youth and Families Department building overnight in northeast Albuquerque.

Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the CYFD building near Washington and Indian School. They learned employees found a broken window when they arrived for work.

Officers investigated and found a defect in the stucco ledge near the window. They then determined a bullet struck the ledge, then busted the window and a set of blinds inside.

State Police say the building was unoccupied at the time of the shooting. The incident reportedly happened after hours so the building was never on lockdown.

There were no reported injuries or additional damage.

If you have any information on this case, call New Mexico State Police at 505-841-9256 (select option 1).

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.