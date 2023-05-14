NMSP: Damaged cable causes cell service outage in Socorro County

SOCORRO, N.M. — A fiber optic cable has been damaged in Socorro County, causing disruptions in 911 services as well as cell phone and internet services throughout the county.

Authorities say residents can contact emergency services at (575) 835-422.

The cable is expected to be repaired by Saturday evening.

