NMSP: Dead body found outside Expo New Mexico

New Mexico State Police officers say they found a man dead outside the State Fair grounds Sunday morning.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – New Mexico State Police officers say they found a man dead outside the state fairgrounds Sunday morning.

Police say the body was near Louisiana just south of Lomas near the gate at Expo New Mexico.

NMSP believe there was no indication of foul play. They are not naming the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Mexico State Police at (505)-841-9256.