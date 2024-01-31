NMSP: Dispensaries under investigation for alleged ties to international organized crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State Police say a cannabis business that lost its license last year is reportedly believed to have ties to international organized crime.

State Police on Thursday assisted agents with the governor’s Organized Crime Commission to execute warrants at two Cannabis Revolution Dispensary locations in Albuquerque:

806 Old Coors Dr. S.W. Suite D

12999 Central Ave. N.E.

The warrants reportedly turned up $1 million in unlicensed products. The commission is conducting an ongoing investigation into the business.

In October, regulators accused Golden Roots – doing business as the Cannabis Revolution Dispensary – of illegally obtaining cannabis from BioTrack and improperly transporting it. They were also accused of nine other reported violations.

Regulators ordered the business to stop all commercial activity and recall all of its cannabis products. They also revoked their license and ordered the business to pay $298,972.05 for money earned while allegedly possessing and distributing illegal products.

MORE: