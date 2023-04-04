NMSP: Driver killed in head-on crash with semi-truck

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.M. — Investigators say a 25-year-old man died after his SUV crossed the center line and hit a semi-truck head-on Monday near Carrizozo.

The crash happened at milepost 130, U.S. Highway 54, just before 9 a.m. Monday. New Mexico State Police says the SUV was traveling southbound, then crossed the center line for “unknown reasons” and crashed.

25-year-old Jay Drake, of Nottingham, N.H., was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi-truck driver is in the hospital but his condition is unknown.

Investigators say alcohol isn’t believed to be a factor and seatbelts were properly utilized. The crash is still under New Mexico State Police investigation.