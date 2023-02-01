NMSP: Eddy County deputy fired gun during standoff

CARLSBAD, N.M. — New Mexico State Police found two law enforcement officers each fired their weapon during a SWAT standoff in Carlsbad where chemical munitions were used.

Around 1:54 p.m. Sunday, State Police learned Eddy County fire crews responded to a vehicle fire in the 2000 block of Mora Street. Eddy County deputies responded to assist and recognized the homeowner, 29-year-old Christopher Bell, as allegedly having an outstanding no-bond warrant for his arrest.

Deputies tried to approach Bell, but he barricaded himself inside the home.

Authorities say they unsuccessfully tried entering the home twice but heard gunshots from inside the home each time.

The first time, a deputy allegedly fired his duty weapon, then chemical munitions were used. describe as chemical munitions. The second time, a Carlsbad police officer fired his duty weapon at the home.

Eddy County SWAT eventually helped successfully break down the door and found Bell. Bell was allegedly armed with a sledgehammer and refused to leave the home. Then, police say they deployed a taser and Bell was taken into custody.

No officers were injured during the incident. Bell is in the hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

New Mexico State Police is continuing to investigate.