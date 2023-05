ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A Farmington woman was killed in a crash on I-40 near Carlisle in Albuquerque Sunday.

Police say weather conditions caused the crash around 2 p.m.. That’s when rain and hail were coming down in Albuquerque.

State police say a driver heading west near Carlisle lost control, and hit 64-year-old Flora Garcia of Farmington. She died after she was then T-boned by a semi.