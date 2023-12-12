NMSP: Gallup police shoot car theft suspect

A person is in the hospital after Gallup police shot them Monday.

GALLUP, N.M. — New Mexico State Police say a Gallup police officer shot a man accused of leading officers on a pursuit and trying to steal a car Monday.

The situation started with a call around 9:30 p.m. to a reported disturbance at the 200 block of Western Skies Road. Gallup police officers reportedly asked a 21-year-old man to leave the residence but he refused.

As one of the officers approached the man, he reportedly walked to a vehicle, opened the door and a handgun fell to the ground. Then, the man allegedly picked up the gun, appeared ready to fight and racked the slide of the handgun before taking off in the vehicle.

Police say they followed the vehicle until it left city limits. Then, a lieutenant noticed the vehicle elsewhere and another pursuit began.

New Mexico State Police say officers successfully deployed stop sticks on Interstate 40 near mile marker 25. Then, the suspect exited the interstate and pulled the car into the parking lot of a nearby Blake’s Lotaburger.

There, the suspect allegedly ditched the car and tried stealing a vehicle in the parking lot, which a sergeant noticed. Then, that sergeant fired at the suspect and shot him.

Paramedics took the suspect to a hospital in the area, then they flew him to a hospital in Albuquerque. There is no word on the condition of the suspect.

NMSP says no officers were injured. They also do not plan to identify the officer who shot the suspect.

An investigation is still ongoing into this shooting. No word on any formal charges yet.

