NMSP: Grant County man killed in ATV crash

GRANT COUNTY, N.M. — New Mexico State Police said a 35-year-old Grant County man died Friday in an ATV crash northeast of Silver City.

State Police said the crash happened near mile marker 18 on State Road 35. They launched an investigation around 11 p.m. Friday.

State Police found the ATV flipped “for unknown reasons.” The 35-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman flew off the ATV during the crash.

Emergency personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene and flew the woman to a hospital. Police identified the man as 35-year-old Alexander Yazzie.

State Police believe alcohol was a factor in the crash and the riders reportedly didn’t use helmets.

New Mexico State Police is continuing to investigate.