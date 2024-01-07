NMSP holds gun buy back events across New Mexico

New Mexico State Police hosted gun buy back events across the state Saturday. The goal is to get more guns off the streets.

KOB 4 caught up with people in line as they waited to turn in their guns for money.

“A simple process, people don’t have to get out of their cars and our officers will do all of the work,” said NMSP Public Information Officer Wilson Silver.

The system was simple: bring your guns and get gift cards. $100 for handguns and $200 for rifles.

“100% nobody is here to turn these in for free. The last time we did this, I was here, and they sold out in an hour and a half. I was in line and the 15 people in front of me, when they heard they were out of gift cards, they turned around and left. They didn’t give their weapons up or nothing,” said Randy Gomez.

NMSP say, just like last time, people were coming with trunks full of guns. Some folks got close to a thousand dollars or more for their unused weapons.

“It’s an incentive, it’s a good way to get rid of something instead of trying to sell it off,” said Blaine.

NMSP was also stationed in Farmington, Española, and Las Cruses.

Aside from the money, one person KOB 4 spoke to says it’s a good program for New Mexico.

“It just takes a lot of patience and that’s what you have to have if you want to do this, but it’s a good program to get some of these guns off the streets that don’t need to be hanging out here,” said Harold Robertson.

The last time state police tried holding this event was in November, there were fewer gift cards for higher amounts. This time, the gift card amount was lowered by $100 to give out more cards.