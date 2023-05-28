NMSP identifies suspect, 3 victims of Red River shooting

RED RIVER, N.M. — Three people were shot and killed after a shooting at a Red River motorcycle rally Saturday.

New Mexico State Police say 30-year-old Jacob David Castillo was charged with an open count of murder. Castillo was injured in the shooting and is in the hospital.

Police also identified the three victims that were killed as 26-year-old Anthony Silva, 46-year-old Randy Sanchez, and 46-year-old Damian Breaux.

According to NMSP, the shooting started in the area of E. Main Street around 5 p.m. after a confrontation between multiple OMG members. Police say all individuals involved in the shooting were members of Bandidos, and the Water Dogs.

Officers initially found two people dead and six injured. But one of the five injured people transferred to the hospital later died. The sixth injured person was airlifted to a hospital in Denver.

Police made two unrelated charges Saturday — both were injured in the shooting:

39-year-old Matthew Jackson from Austin, Texas was charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm inside a liquor establishment.

41-year-old Christopher Garcia was charged with possession of cocaine.

Police say the shooting stemmed from one gang member taking a picture of another gang in Albuquerque. The incident spilled over to Red River where the fight broke out, and gunshots were exchanged.