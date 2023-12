LAS CRUCES, N.M. — New Mexico State Police are investigating a suspected homicide at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Las Cruces.

Staff at the facility reportedly found a male inmate in his cell with injuries consistent with a serious assault. Medical personnel then pronounced the man dead at the scene.

No further details are available at this time. We’ll keep you posted on KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.