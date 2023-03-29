NMSP investigates deadly shooting in Mora, schools closed

MORA, N.M. — The Mora Independent School District canceled classes Wednesday as authorities investigate a deadly shooting and another incident.

The deadly shooting happened near the school. However, it didn’t involve any students.

The Mora County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating another incident. No further details are available at this time regarding that.

On social media, the Mora school district said Tuesday night they canceled Wednesday classes. They also rescheduled a softball game set for Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates.